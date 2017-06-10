Bill from West Nova MP to make Rememb...

Bill from West Nova MP to make Remembrance Day federal holiday passes

The Private Members Bill C-311, officially titled An Act to Amend the Holidays Act , was passed June 21 in Ottawa. Before the bill was passed, Remembrance Day was a recognized holiday in every province except Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

