B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territ...

B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it tussles with Speaker appointment

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Guardian

The feigned reluctance of a newly elected Speaker who, following parliamentary tradition, pretends to resist being dragged to the head of the legislative chamber may soon be more than mock theatrics in the British Columbia legislature. The narrow results of last month's provincial election mean none of the three parties are eager to give up one of their voting members to take on the role of impartial arbiter of the house, and experts say an impasse could send voters back to the polls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... 50 min moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... 51 min moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... 54 min they lead not muc... 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... 57 min sure as 1
News Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro... 2 hr eradication the o... 4
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 16 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Sun why no car bridge 2 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC