Annapolis County's warden in position to help shape Canada's future

Timothy Habinski is now a member of the board of directors of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Elections took place at the FCM's June 1-4 national conference, which drew 2,000 municipal leaders from across Canada to the nation's capital.

Chicago, IL

