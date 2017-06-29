Annapolis County's warden in position to help shape Canada's future
Timothy Habinski is now a member of the board of directors of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Elections took place at the FCM's June 1-4 national conference, which drew 2,000 municipal leaders from across Canada to the nation's capital.
