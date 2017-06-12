1920: The night Prime Minister Meighe...

1920: The night Prime Minister Meighen visited Penticton, Canada's first Western PM

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

EDITOR'S NOTE: In recognition of Canada's 150th anniversary, The Herald is reprinting historic stories from the South Okanagan focusing on the biggest news story of each year. NOVEMBER 4, 1920 - Real fireworks are beginning in the Yale by-election fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City formally acknowledges First Nations who sa... Sun Dude 2
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Sun David 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 3
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Fri Cusps 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC