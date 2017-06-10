10 things about the Liberal governmen...

10 things about the Liberal government's security bill introduced Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The Liberal government introduced long-anticipated security legislation Tuesday following consultations that drew comments from tens of thousands of Canadians. The wide-ranging package of measures would: - Limit, but not scrap, a measure from the Harper Conservatives allowing the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to disrupt terror plots, not just gather information about them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) 25 min Trumpenstein bank... 33
News Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl... 9 hr highlights 1
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... 11 hr David is TREATY 1
News Halton, Peel Catholic boards receive funds for ... 19 hr what about closures 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 23 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 8
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Tue Lying Loser David 4
News 1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will d... Tue Anonymous 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC