Workers at Toronto marijuana dispensary Canna Clinic join Unifor, union says

Workers at a medical marijuana dispensary in Toronto's east end have joined Unifor, the country's largest private-sector union. Forty workers - including reception, production, supervisors and packaging and retail staff - at the Broadview Avenue location of Canna Clinic are now represented by the union.

