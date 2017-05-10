Will Canada and Mexico stick together on NAFTA?
To hear Pierre Alarie tell it, Mexico and Canada are like two weary travellers seeking shelter from the same storm - the fierce bluster from Donald Trump's frequent criticism of the North American Free Trade Agreement. The two nations will be better able to withstand that storm if they stand together, the Canadian ambassador to Mexico declared last month during a speech to a business gathering in that country's capital city.
