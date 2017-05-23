Vote count grows closer as groups push for NDP-Green pact in legislature
The latest ballot count shows the Liberal candidate taking the lead in a tightly contested British Columbia riding that could determine the outcome of the province's election. Elections BC's website shows Liberal Jim Benninger with a three-vote lead over the NDP's Ronna Rae Leonard at noon today in Courtenay-Comox.
