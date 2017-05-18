TSB investigating after tanker runs a...

TSB investigating after tanker runs aground in western Quebec

The Travestern was making its way from Hamilton to Montreal when it ran aground in Lake St. Francis near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que. Two tugboats have been dispatched to free the tanker and the TSB has sent a team of investigators to the scene.

Chicago, IL

