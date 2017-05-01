TSB heads to sinking site

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has sent investigators to assess the fatal sinking of a fishing vessel off the coast of British Columbia. The board says its team of investigators will also gather information about the sinking Sunday of the fishing vessel Catatonic.

