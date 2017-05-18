Trans Mountain IPO comes at awkward t...

Trans Mountain IPO comes at awkward time for energy giant Kinder Morgan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver speaks to media in the rose garden on the Legislature grounds in Victoria, B.C., on May 10, 2017. Kinder Morgan's plan to raise money for its Trans Mountain expansion through an initial public offering could not come at a more awkward time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies 13 hr May-24th-weekend 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 14 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... Sat MP Mike Chong 2 e... 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) Sat will market bust 9
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Government must have power in approval of infra... May 19 Money Changers 1
News Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so... May 18 storm watch lifted 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,185,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC