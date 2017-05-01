Toronto Star, Globe and Mail among Michener Award finalists OTTAWA -...
The newspaper secured two of the six short-listed nominations for the award, one on its own and one for a collaboration with CBC and RadioCanada. The collaborative entry from CBC, RadioCanada and the Star focused on exploring Canadian angles uncovered in the Panama Papers, the name given to millions of leaked documents from a South American Law Firm.
