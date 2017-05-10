Toronto author Kamal Al-Solaylee wins $25,000 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for 'Brown'
Al-Solaylee was honoured at the Politics and the Pen gala in Ottawa Wednesday night for "Brown: What Being Brown in the World Today Means ." The win comes one day after Al-Solaylee was named a finalist for the $20,000 Trillium Book Award honouring Ontario-based writers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|33 min
|Big Brother
|27
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|no secret 2 tricky
|52
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|6 hr
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|7 hr
|Kim Jong is ILL
|1
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|15 hr
|Revive the Torys eh
|17
|Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin...
|16 hr
|who r Tools
|1
|Brad Trost's Bill To Privatize CBC Fails Specta...
|17 hr
|who r Tools
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC