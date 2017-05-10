Toronto author Kamal Al-Solaylee wins...

Toronto author Kamal Al-Solaylee wins $25,000 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for 'Brown'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Al-Solaylee was honoured at the Politics and the Pen gala in Ottawa Wednesday night for "Brown: What Being Brown in the World Today Means ." The win comes one day after Al-Solaylee was named a finalist for the $20,000 Trillium Book Award honouring Ontario-based writers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 33 min Big Brother 27
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 3 hr no secret 2 tricky 52
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... 6 hr Comey a KarmaCham... 3
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... 7 hr Kim Jong is ILL 1
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 15 hr Revive the Torys eh 17
News Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin... 16 hr who r Tools 1
News Brad Trost's Bill To Privatize CBC Fails Specta... 17 hr who r Tools 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC