Top court to hear federal government's appeal on residential school records
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to hold a hearing today on the federal government's appeal of a decision that allows personal records from survivors of residential schools to be destroyed after 15 years unless individuals decide otherwise. Ottawa argues it controls the documents and that they are subject to legislation pertaining to access to information, archiving and privacy.
