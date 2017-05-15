The feminine side of bodybuilding: Ya...

The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth woman says determination, drive and willpower key

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Now, after training hard and competing in eight events, this Yarmouth resident hopes to become the first bikini competitor from Nova Scotia to become an International Federation of Body Building pro. Her life took a new direction after healing from back surgery at 26. She joined the YMCA and started working out in the gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 22 hr Lottery Traitors 11
News The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ... Mon JustUs Radio Network 1
News Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise... Mon Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 4
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) Mon Stop Statism 6
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... Mon Cooper Joe Namath 8
News Water restrictions start on May 15 in Metro Van... Mon Americas 1
News Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09) Mon Americas 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC