Super Hornets likely cheaper than F-35s, finance officials told minister
Federal officials told Finance Minister Bill Morneau last year that it would probably be cheaper to buy Super Hornet fighter jets than F-35 stealth fighters. The cost of each warplane has been sharply debated over the years, and the uncertainty is evident in the briefing note presented to Morneau in August.
