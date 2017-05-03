Solo climber on Yukon's Mount Logan a...

Solo climber on Yukon's Mount Logan awaits rescue after earthquakes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Parks Canada says a team from Kluane National Park in Yukon is in close contact with a climber who is stuck on Canada's highest peak. Natalia Martinez of Argentina is making a solo ascent of Mount Logan but her plans were disrupted by two powerful earthquakes that jolted the Alaska Panhandle and southwestern Yukon early Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding 3 hr Ted 3
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... 7 hr Ya political votes 1
News Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ... 7 hr cheaper 2 stay at... 1
News Guelph-Milton Comparison Does Not Apply (Feb '07) 13 hr miltontalks dot com 9
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... 20 hr Old Millennia Tramp 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... Tue watching livonia 45
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Apr 30 Underlined and ta... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,803 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC