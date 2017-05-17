Six stories in the news today, May 17

Six stories in the news today, May 17

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in using a new app "Vango" during the opening of Microsoft's new location in Vancouver on June 17, 2016. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was to pitch major multinational companies on investing in Canada's technology sector on Wednesday, joining top business leaders inside the closed-door Microsoft CEO Summit in Redmond, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Tue Lottery Traitors 11
News The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ... Mon JustUs Radio Network 1
News Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise... May 15 Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 4
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) May 15 Stop Statism 6
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... May 15 Cooper Joe Namath 8
News Water restrictions start on May 15 in Metro Van... May 15 Americas 1
News Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09) May 15 Americas 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC