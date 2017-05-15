Sisters fulfilling dream of riding horses across Canada stop in Digby
Two sisters horseback riding across Canada have arrived in Digby and will soon travel with their horses to Saint John on Digby's ferry. Sisters Katie and Jewel Keca, 23 and 18, had planned on making the trip just themselves but were joined last minute by older brother Joseph, 25, who bought a bike in Mahone Bay and will ride alongside them, capturing photos and videos of the trip.
Read more at Sackville Tribune-Post.
