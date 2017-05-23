Shelburne County men charged with lob...

Shelburne County men charged with lobster theft and fraud that RCMP say totalled around $3 million

Three Shelburne County men are facing charges in what the RCMP are alleging to be a complex and sophisticated lobster theft and fraud operation totalling around $3 million. Facing charges at the conclusion of a 22-month investigation are Terry Dale Banks, 51, of Shag Harbour; Wayne Lawrence Banks, 69, of Shag Harbour, and Christopher Olen Malone, 51, of Port Clyde.

