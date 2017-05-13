Several premiers heading south of the...

Several premiers heading south of the border to counter anti-trade sentiment

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Several premiers are heading to the United States capital next month to push back against anti-trade sentiment south of the border. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he and several other provincial leaders are to spend June 5-7 in Washington, D.C., to promote the benefits of free trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation Wed Portly in McNeil 3
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) Wed Mother Nature 51
News Remembering a year of meeting people Wed Dave Rodgers GPO 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Wed 21 Billion more debt 53
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... Wed Walter Weird Cons... 12
News Justice Abella uses U.S. speech to take aim at ... Tue lots 2 fix in Canada 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) May 23 What Brexxland 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Recession
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC