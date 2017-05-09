Seven stories in the news today, May 9

Flooded homes are seen on Monday, May 8, 2017 in Rigaud, Que., west of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Police in Quebec say the body of Mike Gagnon, 37, of Saint-Anne-des-Monts, has been recovered not far from where a strong current pulled a car toward a ran-swollen river in eastern Quebec on Sunday.

