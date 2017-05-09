Seven stories in the news today, May 9

Seven stories in the news today, May 9

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Flooded homes are seen on Monday, May 8, 2017 in Rigaud, Que., west of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Police in Quebec say the body of Mike Gagnon, 37, of Saint-Anne-des-Monts, has been recovered not far from where a strong current pulled a car toward a ran-swollen river in eastern Quebec on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 1 hr oh sure 23
News Uniqueness of autism is celebrated (May '14) 4 hr Untapped Pool of ... 4
News No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t... 5 hr Del 1
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... 19 hr Ned 1
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... 19 hr lack of maintenance 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 19 hr Wynne Monkey Biz 51
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) 19 hr USA Monkey Biz 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC