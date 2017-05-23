Seven stories in the news today, May 23

Seven stories in the news today, May 23

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: 680News

An apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended in Manchester, England on Monday night, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers, some still wearing the star's trademark kitten ears as they fled. Teenage screams filled the arena just after the explosion, which also killed the attacker and injured dozens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... 7 min Fill Sheegles Wallet 7
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 2 hr What Brexxland 30
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 6 hr manchester-blast 18
News CFUW-Georgetown to host Winter Fashions for Sch... (Nov '11) 6 hr how they control ... 5
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) 23 hr Halton UK News 14
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) Mon Maybe 18
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation Mon First Nations Wat... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC