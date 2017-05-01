Ranks of seniors catch up, pass young people in Canada, census numbers to show
But they represent a growing challenge for the country, and Kershaw, 42, will be counting on younger age groups to protect and support the services that seniors need as Canada bears witness to a historic greying of its population. The next batch of numbers from the 2016 census, due Wednesday, is expected to show that thanks to aging baby boomers, there are as many seniors in Canada as young people, if not more - the first time in Canadian history that has been the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|5 hr
|watching livonia
|45
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|Sun
|fears-of-trump
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Sun
|Meg
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Zap
|49
|a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|OLG
|24
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|Sat
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC