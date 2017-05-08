Quebec's historic flooding forcing residents to 'discover our neighbours'
As Liz Smart sat in a canoe outside her Montreal-area home, surrounded by several feet of water, she joked about having to make sure her husband's ashes were kept on high ground. "I know it's morbid but it's the truth," she mused in an interview Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo...
|7 hr
|Copper
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|oh sure
|23
|Uniqueness of autism is celebrated (May '14)
|17 hr
|Untapped Pool of ...
|4
|No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t...
|17 hr
|Del
|1
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|Mon
|Ned
|1
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|Mon
|lack of maintenance
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Wynne Monkey Biz
|51
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC