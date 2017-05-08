Quebec's historic flooding forcing re...

Quebec's historic flooding forcing residents to 'discover our neighbours'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

As Liz Smart sat in a canoe outside her Montreal-area home, surrounded by several feet of water, she joked about having to make sure her husband's ashes were kept on high ground. "I know it's morbid but it's the truth," she mused in an interview Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo... 7 hr Copper 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 14 hr oh sure 23
News Uniqueness of autism is celebrated (May '14) 17 hr Untapped Pool of ... 4
News No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t... 17 hr Del 1
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... Mon lack of maintenance 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Mon Wynne Monkey Biz 51
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,082 • Total comments across all topics: 280,905,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC