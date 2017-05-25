Quebec resort in town of Charlevoix t...

Quebec resort in town of Charlevoix to host next year's G7 meetings

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

Canada will play host to next year's meeting of G7 leaders at a remote luxury resort in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, The Canadian Press has learned. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement at some point during this year's G7 meetings, which get underway Friday in Sicily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The new Conservative leader must look beyond th... 8 hr as uk-criticizes-... 1
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... 8 hr uk-criticizes-us-... 2
News Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba... 8 hr uk-criticizes-us-... 1
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation Wed Portly in McNeil 3
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) Wed Mother Nature 51
News Remembering a year of meeting people Wed Dave Rodgers GPO 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Wed 21 Billion more debt 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,287,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC