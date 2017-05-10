Quebec floods: Bail hearing underway for Pierrefonds man arrested during flood relief efforts

Alain Furlano was arrested after he tried to fix a leaking dike in Pierrefonds-Roxboro during the intense Quebec floods, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. West Island resident Alain Furlano appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday morning for his bail hearing, after being arrested for trying to bring sandbags to a flooded part of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.