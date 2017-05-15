Police urge people not to intervene in crimes after man injured tackling teen
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police are cautioning bystanders against intervening in crimes after an eastern Newfoundland man was injured tackling a teenager accused of armed robbery. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say a man apprehended an 18-year-old outside a Shoppers Drug Mart in Mount Pearl at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, and held him until officers arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|7 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ...
|Mon
|JustUs Radio Network
|1
|Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise...
|Mon
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|4
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Stop Statism
|6
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|Mon
|Cooper Joe Namath
|8
|Water restrictions start on May 15 in Metro Van...
|Mon
|Americas
|1
|Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Americas
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC