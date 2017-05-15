Police urge people not to intervene i...

Police urge people not to intervene in crimes after man injured tackling teen

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police are cautioning bystanders against intervening in crimes after an eastern Newfoundland man was injured tackling a teenager accused of armed robbery. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say a man apprehended an 18-year-old outside a Shoppers Drug Mart in Mount Pearl at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, and held him until officers arrived.

