Police urge people not to intervene in crimes after man injured tackling teen

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police are cautioning bystanders against intervening in crimes after an eastern Newfoundland man was injured tackling a teenager accused of armed robbery. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say a man apprehended an 18-year-old outside a Shoppers Drug Mart in Mount Pearl at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, and held him until officers arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.