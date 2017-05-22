Philippe Couillard says Quebec needs ...

Philippe Couillard says Quebec needs to take care of Bombardier

Quebec's premier says the province needs to take care of Bombardier because of its unique importance to the province. Philippe Couillard is urging Quebecers to support the transportation company, which has recently faced a strong public backlash over planned hikes to executive pay.

Chicago, IL

