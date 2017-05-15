Paying homage to Canada
Ballet Kelowna dancers Valentin Chou, left, and Desiree Bortolussi dance to the sounds of Okanagan Symphony Orchestra with the Neville Bowman Trio during Canadiana Suite: A Sesquicentennial Celebration May 6 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Ballet Kelowna dancers Valentin Chou, left, and Desiree Bortolussi dance to the sounds of Okanagan Symphony Orchestra with the Neville Bowman Trio during Canadiana Suite: A Sesquicentennial Celebration May 6 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
