Payday lenders starting to feel pinch from new Alberta regulations
The garish yellow storefronts promising quick and easy cash are starting to dwindle in Alberta as the payday loan industry says provincial regulations put in place last year have made its signature product unsustainable. The number of payday stores has dropped to about 195 from some 220 this time last year, according to Service Alberta.
