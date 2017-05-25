Overcoming the stigma around addiction and treatment facilities
Dan puts his fork down and smiles as he explains to his three lunch companions what it's like when people learn he has an addiction. "It's like that scene from 'The Elephant Man,' where he says, 'I am not an elephant! I am a man!' " says the neatly dressed retired businessman, mimicking the character's voice from the classic 1980s film about a man shunned because of his physical deformities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food banks, legal aid clinic deserve praise (May '08)
|26 min
|local legal clini...
|7
|Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen...
|38 min
|LURCH PILASTER
|1
|The new Conservative leader must look beyond th...
|11 hr
|as uk-criticizes-...
|1
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|11 hr
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba...
|11 hr
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|1
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|Wed
|Portly in McNeil
|3
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Mother Nature
|51
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC