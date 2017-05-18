Ottawa to review Boeing military bids...

Ottawa to review Boeing military bids in Canada after battle with Bombardier

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

The federal government says it's reviewing Boeing's efforts to win Canadian military contracts after the U.S. government formally launched investigations into the aircraft giant's allegations that Bombardier received subsidies allowing it to sell its CSeries planes at below-market prices. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's comment that it's "reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing" appears to be a not-so-subtle hint that the government would revisit its purchase of Super Hornets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so... 14 hr storm watch lifted 1
News Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of so... 14 hr Hail 2 as USA ham... 1
News Elevator mishap reports reveal litany of misery... Thu idiocy there 2 1
News Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ... Thu Frank hoffa 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ... May 15 JustUs Radio Network 1
News Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise... May 15 Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC