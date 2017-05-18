Ottawa to review Boeing military bids in Canada after battle with Bombardier
The federal government says it's reviewing Boeing's efforts to win Canadian military contracts after the U.S. government formally launched investigations into the aircraft giant's allegations that Bombardier received subsidies allowing it to sell its CSeries planes at below-market prices. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's comment that it's "reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing" appears to be a not-so-subtle hint that the government would revisit its purchase of Super Hornets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so...
|14 hr
|storm watch lifted
|1
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of so...
|14 hr
|Hail 2 as USA ham...
|1
|Elevator mishap reports reveal litany of misery...
|Thu
|idiocy there 2
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|Thu
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ...
|May 15
|JustUs Radio Network
|1
|Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise...
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC