Ottawa to announce crackdown on boats abandoned on Canadian coasts
Sunken sailboats, derelict ships and rusted-out bulk carriers - the abandoned stuff of Maritime pursuits left to sully the country's coastline seem as inescapably tied to our oceans as tides and sand. But Canada's transport minister is taking aim at the seafaring wreckage he says poses an environmental and navigation risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|19 min
|Conservative Conq...
|11
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|What Brexxland
|30
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|manchester-blast
|18
|CFUW-Georgetown to host Winter Fashions for Sch... (Nov '11)
|13 hr
|how they control ...
|5
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Halton UK News
|14
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Maybe
|18
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|Mon
|First Nations Wat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC