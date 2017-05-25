Ontario man loses bid to avoid extradition in child porn distribution case
A man who voluntarily told an Ontario court he had distributed child porn in an effort to avoid facing a related charge in the U.S. has lost another bid to stave off extradition. Brandon William Lane,of Kingston, Ont., had pushed for a judicial review after the minister of justice upheld an order for his extradition, but that appeal was denied earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|5 hr
|Mother Nature
|1
|Caring For Your Aging Parents seminar puts focu... (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|calisam
|6
|Severe Thunderstorm watch for south of North Bay
|20 hr
|Good 4 em
|1
|Food banks, legal aid clinic deserve praise (May '08)
|21 hr
|local legal clini...
|7
|Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen...
|21 hr
|LURCH PILASTER
|1
|The new Conservative leader must look beyond th...
|Thu
|as uk-criticizes-...
|1
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|Thu
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC