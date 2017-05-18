O'Leary support base split on Bernier, officials say
Conservative Party leadership candidate Maxime Bernier, left, and former candidate Kevin O'Leary walk together after an interview in Ottawa on May 16. Conservative Party leadership candidate Maxime Bernier, left, and former candidate Kevin O'Leary walk together after an interview in Ottawa on May 16. Only days before Conservatives name their new leader, an informal survey of local party officials from across the country suggests former backers of erstwhile leadership candidate Kevin O'Leary aren't necessarily voting for front-runner Maxime Bernier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|15 hr
|Storm damage
|1
|Government must have power in approval of infra...
|16 hr
|Money Changers
|1
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so...
|Thu
|storm watch lifted
|1
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of so...
|Thu
|Hail 2 as USA ham...
|1
|Elevator mishap reports reveal litany of misery...
|Thu
|idiocy there 2
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|Thu
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC