Nova Scotia Liberal party loses candidate, aide to separate scandals
Communications director Kyley Harris stepped down today amid questions about his 2014 conviction for assaulting a woman, while Pictou East candidate Matthew MacKnight apologized after being dropped over 2013 comments on social media. In a letter to campaign chairman Chris MacInnes, Harris says he has tried to make amends but ``it is clear that is not possible in the current political climate.'
