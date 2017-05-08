Nova Scotia Liberal party loses candi...

Nova Scotia Liberal party loses candidate, aide to separate scandals

Communications director Kyley Harris stepped down today amid questions about his 2014 conviction for assaulting a woman, while Pictou East candidate Matthew MacKnight apologized after being dropped over 2013 comments on social media. In a letter to campaign chairman Chris MacInnes, Harris says he has tried to make amends but ``it is clear that is not possible in the current political climate.'

