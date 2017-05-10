Nova Scotia election: Why health care...

Nova Scotia election: Why health care has become the number-one issue

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

For Janet Glazebrook, having to beg a doctor to test her sister for hip fractures after waiting hours in a crowded emergency room helped determine her vote in Nova Scotia's May 30 election. The Halifax resident says she "had to beg" a physician at the Dartmouth General Hospital late last month to admit her sister - who has multiple sclerosis and epilepsy - for tests that would later show she'd fractured her hip in two spots and needed surgery, after she'd waited unseen in a room for almost six hours.

