Nova Scotia election: Why health care has become the number-one issue
For Janet Glazebrook, having to beg a doctor to test her sister for hip fractures after waiting hours in a crowded emergency room helped determine her vote in Nova Scotia's May 30 election. The Halifax resident says she "had to beg" a physician at the Dartmouth General Hospital late last month to admit her sister - who has multiple sclerosis and epilepsy - for tests that would later show she'd fractured her hip in two spots and needed surgery, after she'd waited unseen in a room for almost six hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caring For Your Aging Parents seminar puts focu... (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|tricky gang hopes so
|5
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|11 hr
|Jared Axelrod Dem...
|5
|Moira Walley-Beckett talks 'accidental feminist...
|19 hr
|Gail
|1
|Want to learn French? You're not alone - adult ...
|22 hr
|FSL
|1
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|Sat
|Cooper Joe Namath
|6
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|May 12
|Stop Statism
|29
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 12
|Russian Billionaires
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC