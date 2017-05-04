Northumberland Ferries, ferry worker, businessmen praise long-term commitment
The company that operates the ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia is endorsing the federal government's plan to put the service up for bids. Northumberland Ferries Ltd. issued a news release Friday after Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay announced government was seeking a new 20-year commitment for the service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|digital-snake-oil
|16
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Fri
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|2
|121 Ontario schools slated to close: Report
|Fri
|Christie Blatchford
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|May 3
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC