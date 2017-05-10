New UN food chief and Trump supporter...

New UN food chief and Trump supporter lobbies Congress not to cut aid dollars

The new head of the United Nations World Food Program - and a Donald Trump supporter - says he is confident the U.S. president's plans for massive foreign aid cuts will never come to pass. David Beasley took the helm of the UN agency last month, but spent several months before that working the halls of Congress to ensure there was enough bipartisan support to block any spending cut proposed by the White House.

Chicago, IL

