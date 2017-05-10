New UN food chief and Trump supporter lobbies Congress not to cut aid dollars
The new head of the United Nations World Food Program - and a Donald Trump supporter - says he is confident the U.S. president's plans for massive foreign aid cuts will never come to pass. David Beasley took the helm of the UN agency last month, but spent several months before that working the halls of Congress to ensure there was enough bipartisan support to block any spending cut proposed by the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|7 hr
|Truth 12
|2
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|Stop Statism
|4
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Stop Statism
|29
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|21 hr
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|Fri
|PILASTER Out of C...
|1
|Toronto lawyer accuses Ontario SIU of 'whitewas...
|Fri
|Shame
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Thu
|no secret 2 tricky
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC