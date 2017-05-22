New report alleges outside influence ...

New report alleges outside influence in Canada's 2015 federal election

Foreign money funnelled towards Canadian political advocacy groups affected the outcome of the 2015 federal election, according to a document filed last week with Elections Canada and obtained in part by the Herald. The 36-page report entitled: Elections Canada Complaint Regarding Foreign Influence in the 2015 Canadian Election, alleges third parties worked with each other, which may have bypassed election spending limits - all of which appears to be in contravention of the Canada Elections Act .

Chicago, IL

