Morning Update newsletter: Calgary police begin a Canadian first;...

Calgary begins Canada's first external audit of sexual-assault case files The Calgary Police Service has begun reviewing closed sexual-assault cases with outside advocates, a Canadian first. The force is auditing closed cases in tandem with representatives from sex-assault centres, medical staff and an official with Alberta's Ministry of the Status of Women.

Chicago, IL

