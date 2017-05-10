Mexico, Canada weathering same Trump ...

Mexico, Canada weathering same Trump storm on NAFTA, but will solidarity hold?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto during the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. To hear Pierre Alarie tell it, Mexico and Canada are like two weary travellers seeking shelter from the same storm -- the fierce bluster from Donald Trump's frequent criticism of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... 34 min Trump makes enemies 2
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... 1 hr WALK WITH YAWN 2
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 3 hr Stop Statism 26
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... 8 hr CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo... 17 hr Copper 1
News Uniqueness of autism is celebrated (May '14) Tue Untapped Pool of ... 4
News No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t... Tue Del 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC