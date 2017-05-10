MEEK: 'Mad Max' Bernier and the unseen Canada
Bernier's bid for the leadership of the Conservative party soared last week on the wings of Kevin O'Leary's flighty decision to drop out of the race and throw his support to the Quebec MP from the Beauce. He's the rarest creature in Canadian public life, a libertarian and pure-blooded capitalist who wants to dismantle the nation as we know it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ...
|15 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|21 hr
|digital-snake-oil
|16
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Fri
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|2
|121 Ontario schools slated to close: Report
|Fri
|Christie Blatchford
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|May 3
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC