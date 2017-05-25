Media Advisory - Team Canada from 1972 unveils stamp honouring one of ...
Members of the 1972 Team Canada hockey team will help unveil the eighth of 10 stamps in honour of Canada 150. The 10 stamps are being unveiled at separate events across the country until June 1. As part of Canada Post's iconic national stamp program, each one commemorates a Canadian achievement, milestone or unforgettable moment from the past 50 years.
