May 24th weekend in Newfoundland and Labrador bringing rain, snow, fog, drizzle and a little sun
If you are hanging around metro for the May 24th weekend, today is likely your only day in the hot sun. Saturday is calling for just 8 C with showers or drizzle, while Sunday could see flurries and rain and a very chilly 2 C, dipping to 0 C at night.
