Maud Lewis painting goes for $36,800 ...

Maud Lewis painting goes for $36,800 at Consignor Art Auction

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The Maud Lewis painting "Three Black Cats" is shown in a handout photo. For the second time in a month a Maude Lewis painting has been sold for five times a pre-auction estimate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Severe Thunderstorm watch for south of North Bay 4 hr Good 4 em 1
News Food banks, legal aid clinic deserve praise (May '08) 5 hr local legal clini... 7
News Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen... 5 hr LURCH PILASTER 1
News The new Conservative leader must look beyond th... 16 hr as uk-criticizes-... 1
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... 17 hr uk-criticizes-us-... 2
News Alberta's British invasion: Massive military ba... 17 hr uk-criticizes-us-... 1
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation Wed Portly in McNeil 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC