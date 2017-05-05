Manitoulin Community Choir Spring Con...

Manitoulin Community Choir Spring Concert celebrates Canada

Manitoulin Community Choir director Jane Best in photo, right, along with accompanist Joan Eichner at the choir's spring concert held last Saturday in Kagawong. KAGAWONG-In a fitting tribute to Canada's 150th birthday celebrations this year, the Manitoulin Community Choir put on its spring concert featuring songs from across the nation in front of a packed Park Centre upstairs hall this past Saturday in Kagawong.

