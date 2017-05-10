Mandatory minimum changes one part of planned overhaul of justice system
The Liberal government is set to begin tackling mandatory minimum sentences this spring, but advocates for reform have been waiting a long time for the promise to play out. "It's something the government promised long ago and its delivery is overdue," said Eric Gottardi, a Vancouver defence lawyer and past chair of the criminal justice section at the Canadian Bar Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|Max
|50
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|2 hr
|Max
|1
|John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C...
|9 hr
|frank
|1
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|9 hr
|frank
|1
|Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|5
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|Sat
|digital-snake-oil
|16
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|May 5
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC