Man in court this morning faces harassment and threat charges

St. John's -A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after police received a complaint of threats at a downtown residence. Police were called to the area just before 7 p.m. As a result of the investigation, the man was arrested later in the evening on charges of criminal harassment and uttering threats.

