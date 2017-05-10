Man in court this morning faces harassment and threat charges
St. John's -A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after police received a complaint of threats at a downtown residence. Police were called to the area just before 7 p.m. As a result of the investigation, the man was arrested later in the evening on charges of criminal harassment and uttering threats.
